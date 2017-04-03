Lomachenko could complete big night f...

Lomachenko could complete big night for Ukranian pro boxing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Vasyl Lomachenko could complete a banner night for Ukrainian boxing Saturday by defending his WBO junior lightweight title against Jason Sosa, even if his own reputation stands little to gain. Lomachenko and Sosa headline the maiden fight night at the MGM National Harbor in Washington's Maryland suburbs, an HBO card also featuring two of Lomachenko's 2012 Olympic teammates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar 10 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,136,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC