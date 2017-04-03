Lomachenko could complete big night for Ukranian pro boxing
" Vasyl Lomachenko could complete a banner night for Ukrainian boxing Saturday by defending his WBO junior lightweight title against Jason Sosa, even if his own reputation stands little to gain. Lomachenko and Sosa headline the maiden fight night at the MGM National Harbor in Washington's Maryland suburbs, an HBO card also featuring two of Lomachenko's 2012 Olympic teammates.
