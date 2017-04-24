Lewis hopes Joshua can build on British support by realising potential

Lennox Lewis has urged Anthony Joshua to capitalise on the support of the British public by fulfilling his undoubted potential as a fighter. The promising heavyweight, 27, makes the latest defence of his IBF title and hopes to win the WBA belt last held by Tyson Fury when he fights Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

