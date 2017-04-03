Klitschko Working With Washington, Joshua Working With Wach
Joshua and Klitschko will collide on April 29th for the IBF, WBA, IBO world titles. The Sky Sports Box Office fight will take place before a record crowd of 90,000 fans at Wembley.
