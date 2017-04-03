Khabib: Old Mayweather Drilling McGre...

Khabib: Old Mayweather Drilling McGregor Could Damage MMA

UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia, considering by some to be the biggest threat to lightweight champion Conor McGregor, is worried for the reputation of MMA if their biggest superstar is blown out by a 40-year-old retired boxer. McGregor is pushing to face five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

