Katie Taylor beats Nina Meinke to earn shot at world title
Ireland's Katie Taylor stopped Nina Meinke of Germany in the seventh round of Saturday's world title eliminator at Wembley Stadium. The 30-year-old, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics, is now expected to challenge Uruguay's WBA world lightweight champion Cecilia Comunales.
