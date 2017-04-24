Joseph Parker sweating on late arriva...

Joseph Parker sweating on late arrival of new $10,000 boxing trunks and gown

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

After winning his WBO heavyweight title last December, Parker decided to get trunks and a gown to match his world champion status, especially for the first defence of the coveted belt. Parker's assistant trainer Taylor Barry got in touch with Britain's Sophie Whittam, who owns Fight Label and is a designer for the biggest names in boxing.

