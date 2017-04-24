Joseph Parker sweating on late arrival of new $10,000 boxing trunks and gown
After winning his WBO heavyweight title last December, Parker decided to get trunks and a gown to match his world champion status, especially for the first defence of the coveted belt. Parker's assistant trainer Taylor Barry got in touch with Britain's Sophie Whittam, who owns Fight Label and is a designer for the biggest names in boxing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC