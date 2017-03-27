Joe Rogan: UFC can't trust Khabib enough to book McGregor fight

Assuming that Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather doesn't actually get booked, the 'Notorious' Irishman has two obvious opponents for his next lightweight bout - three if you want to throw Nate Diaz in there - Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov . Ferguson is on a 9-fight win streak, having beatin top contenders Edson Barboza and Josh Thomson along with former champion Rafael dos Anjos , it's hard to argue that anyone could have a better case for contention.

