Jezreel Corrales Inks Multi-Year Deal With Golden Boy Promotions

In one of its finest acquisitions yet, Golden Boy Promotions has signed current WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Jezreel "El Invisible" Corrales to a multi-year promotional deal that will provide a runway for the sensational Panamanian boxer to cement his status as one of the all-time greatest super featherweights in the world. "First of all, I would like to thank God for allowing these doors to keep opening up for me," said Jezreel Corrales.

