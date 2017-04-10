Jezreel Corrales Inks Multi-Year Deal...

Jezreel Corrales Inks Multi-Year Deal With Golden Boy Promotions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

In one of its finest acquisitions yet, Golden Boy Promotions has signed current WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Jezreel "El Invisible" Corrales to a multi-year promotional deal that will provide a runway for the sensational Panamanian boxer to cement his status as one of the all-time greatest super featherweights in the world. "First of all, I would like to thank God for allowing these doors to keep opening up for me," said Jezreel Corrales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC