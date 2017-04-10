'It doesn't need to be a world title ...

'It doesn't need to be a world title fight but I can't fight a mug' - Carl Frampton looks to Belfast for next fight Carl Frampton watches on during the Frank Warren Championship Boxing bill at the Waterfront Hall on March 10, 2017 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. 'It doesn't need to be a world title fight but I can't fight a mug' - Carl Frampton looks to Belfast for next fight Former WBA featherweight champion Carl Frampton has indicated that his next professional fight will be in his native Belfast, after learning earlier this month that current WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz was ordered by the WBA to defend his belt against Abner Mares.

