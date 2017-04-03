IBO Oceania belt brings big boost for...

IBO Oceania belt brings big boost for boxing talent Bowyn Morgan

16 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Bowyn Morgan is pledging to make 2017 a defining year of a career that is now well and truly ascending. He made a giant stride towards that goal when he delivered the most polished performance of his professional career with a unanimous decision victory over Gunnar Jackson to lift the vacant International Boxing Organisation Oceania super welterweight belt on Friday night.

