IBO Oceania belt brings big boost for boxing talent Bowyn Morgan
Bowyn Morgan is pledging to make 2017 a defining year of a career that is now well and truly ascending. He made a giant stride towards that goal when he delivered the most polished performance of his professional career with a unanimous decision victory over Gunnar Jackson to lift the vacant International Boxing Organisation Oceania super welterweight belt on Friday night.
