IBF orders Selby to defend title against Barros
LEE Selby's hopes of a showdown with Carl Frampton look like they will have to be put on hold after the Welshman was ordered to defend his IBF world featherweight crown against Jonathan Barros. St Joseph's ace Selby had been set to face Barros in Las Vegas at the end of January but the contest was shelved just before the weigh-in because the Argentinean did not meet licensing requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar 10
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC