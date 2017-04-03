IBF orders Selby to defend title against Barros

LEE Selby's hopes of a showdown with Carl Frampton look like they will have to be put on hold after the Welshman was ordered to defend his IBF world featherweight crown against Jonathan Barros. St Joseph's ace Selby had been set to face Barros in Las Vegas at the end of January but the contest was shelved just before the weigh-in because the Argentinean did not meet licensing requirements.

