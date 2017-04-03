How Conor McGregor is preparing for a Floyd Mayweather fight
The UFC lightweight champion is already creating a training agenda, according to his head coach, in preparation for a fight against one of the best boxers: Floyd Mayweather. Although the fight has yet to become official and no date has been set, Mayweather is shifting his training regimen to soley focus on the super bout.
