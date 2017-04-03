Horn to take on Pacquiao on July 2
Australian welterweight Jeff Horn's dream fight with Manny Pacquiao has been officially locked in for July 2 in Brisbane. Horn, a 29-year-old former schoolteacher, will meet boxing icon and current WBO champion Pacquiao at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.
