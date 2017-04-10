Homophobic Filipino Boxing Senator Ma...

Homophobic Filipino Boxing Senator Manny Pacquiao Has a Video Game Coming Out

Homophobic Filipino Senator and pro boxer Manny Pacquiao has a new video game about him coming out later this month. is scheduled to come out on Android and iOS on April 20. It's the most recent installment of a mobile fighting series.

