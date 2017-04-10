Heather 'The Heat' Hardy's Revolution Inside and Out of the Boxing Ring
In the spare cavern of Gleason's Gym in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, Heather "the Heat" Hardy, long blond hair pulled into a ponytail atop her head, her Black Adidas track suit zipped against the chill of a cold spring morning, watches two amateur fighters go at the heavy bags. Just weeks before, Hardy defended her WBC World title against Edina Kiss on the undercard of the Danny Garcia Keith Thurman fight at the Barclay's Center in a brutally elegant match that propelled the undefeated World Feather Weight, and Super Bantam Weight Champion, to 19 and 0. Today she's back at work.
