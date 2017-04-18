Hearn: We struggled to find an opponent for Taylor
Eddie Hearn insists a world-title shot remains the priority for Katie Taylor as her next bout will take place over two-minute rounds despite recent calls for parity between men's and women's pro boxing. Former Olympic champion Taylor returns to the ring on Saturday week with undefeated German Nina Meinke confirmed as the Irishwoman's opponent for a Wembley Stadium fight date on the undercard of the 29 April world heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
