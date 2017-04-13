Hasim Rahman Jr. set for first pro fight, Friday night at National Harbor

They say Hasim Rahman Jr. looks like a heavyweight world champion because he resembles in so many ways the father who was once just that. When Hasim Jr. is sparring in the ring, his headgear on, onlookers have confessed to his father, the Baltimore native who knocked out Lennox Lewis in 2001 to win the unified heavyweight title: "Wow, I thought that was you."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.