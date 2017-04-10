Harding going after WBC championship

This past week in Mexico has been one of the best of Noel Harding's life, and he hopes it gets even better today. The owner of the Brandon Boxing Club is stepping into the ring in Tamazunchale with a chance to win a World Boxing Council circuit super middleweight championship, get ranked in the WBC - he's hoping for the top 40 - and earn a shot at the intercontinental title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.