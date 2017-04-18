Gunnar Nelson 'not sure' if Conor McGregor will ever fight again if he beats Floyd Mayweather
While no one truly believes that UFC superstar Conor McGregor will starch boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a superfight later this year and pull off the biggest upset in combat sports history, it's nice to think about the scarce possibility of it actually happening. But unlike most hopeful "Notorious" fans, McGregor's training partner, Gunnar Nelson, doesn't believe a victory over Mayweather will bode well for McGregor's future in MMA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC