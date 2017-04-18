Former champ's blunt message to shatt...

Former champ's blunt message to shattered Rousey

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

FORMER champion Ronda Rousey endured one of the biggest disappointments seen in UFC history when she made her long-awaited comeback in December last year. Most were expecting 30-year-old - who had just completed a lengthy hiatus from the Octagon after being defeated by Holly Holm in 2015 - to return to her old ways in a spectacular performance to ring in the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb '17 Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC