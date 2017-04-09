Former boxing world champion Daniel Geale says Canberra's Dave Toussaint can win a world title
Former world middleweight champion Daniel Geale has "no doubt" Canberra boxer Dave Toussaint can win a world title and signalled a changing of the guard in Australian boxing. Geale fought one of the world's best in Gennady Golovkin at Madison Square Garden and his backing has propelled the largely unknown Toussaint into the spotlight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC