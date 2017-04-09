Former boxing world champion Daniel G...

Former boxing world champion Daniel Geale says Canberra's Dave Toussaint can win a world title

Former world middleweight champion Daniel Geale has "no doubt" Canberra boxer Dave Toussaint can win a world title and signalled a changing of the guard in Australian boxing. Geale fought one of the world's best in Gennady Golovkin at Madison Square Garden and his backing has propelled the largely unknown Toussaint into the spotlight.

