Former boxing champ Pavlik sentenced for assault and B&E

Former boxing champ Kelly Pavlik is being admitted into Mahoning County Drug Court after pleading guilty to assault and breaking and entering. The one-time middleweight champion appeared before Judge John Durkin on Thursday, an earlier indictment on two counts of felonious assault, and the new charge of breaking and entering.

