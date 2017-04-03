Former boxing champ Pavlik sentenced for assault and B&E
Former boxing champ Kelly Pavlik is being admitted into Mahoning County Drug Court after pleading guilty to assault and breaking and entering. The one-time middleweight champion appeared before Judge John Durkin on Thursday, an earlier indictment on two counts of felonious assault, and the new charge of breaking and entering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
