Floyd Mayweather's Bugatti For Sale with $3.95 Million Price Tag
Wanna drive like Floyd Mayweather ? If you've got a cool $4 mil you can buy his old 2015 Bugatti ... on eBay! TMZ Sports has learned the boxer recently sold his 2015 Bugatti Grand Sport Vitesse to the Luxury Auto Collection in Scottsdale, AZ ... which is now offering it up with a $3.95 million price tag. L.A.C. even created a post on eBay in case any rich people wanna get in an online bidding war over the whip.
