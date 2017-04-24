Fight Night Live - Anthony Joshua v W...

Fight Night Live - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko - Can Dr. Steelhammer stop the undefeated AJ?

15 hrs ago

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko face each other during the weigh-in prior to the Heavyweight Championship contest at Wembley Arena on April 28, 2017 in London, England. Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko are due to fight for the IBF, IBO and WBA Super Heavyweight Championships of the World on April 29. Katie Taylor can win her first professional belt while there is a huge heavyweight clash between Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua and we will bring you all the action right here with Katie due in the ring at approximately 7pm.

