Euro News: Marco Huck, Wallin vs. Mandras, Danish Fight Night

The show is on: The Swedish Martial Arts Delegation approved late last week the application for longer distance than the 12 minutes that is generally approved in Sweden for the heavyweight clash between Otto Wallin and Gianluca Mandras for 10x3 on April 22 in Sundsvall. The law requires that the application is made 60 days in advance and should an opponent pull out there is a problem to get a substitute approved.

