Edner Cherry Beats Omar Douglas By Unanimous Decision

12 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Junior lightweight contender Edner Cherry defeated Douglas by unanimous decision in their 10-round fight Tuesday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. All three judges Ron McNair , Kevin Morgan and Steve Weisfeld scored the fight for Cherry.

