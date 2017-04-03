Dutch backpacker 'raped in laneway' in Australia speaks of her miracle escape
A Dutch backpacker who was allegedly raped in a laneway in Sydney, Australia last Friday has described how she miraculously escaped by pretending to play along with her attacker. The 19-year-old woman, who legally cannot be identified, was allegedly attacked by a stranger as she walked home from the bus stop in the Sydney suburb of Surry Hills just before midnight on March 30. On Wednesday, police charged 22-year-old Jerome Mundine with aggravated sexual assault - deprive liberty, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
