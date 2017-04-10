Dmitry Bivol Blasts Out Samuel Clarkson in 4th Round on ShoBox
The unbeaten Russian knocked down Samuel Clarkson three times and beat him by fourth-round technical knockout in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The 26-year-old Bivol , the interim WBA light heavyweight champion, drilled Clarkson with a short right hand that floored Clarkson around the midway mark of the fourth round at MGM National Harbor.
