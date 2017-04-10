Dmitry Bivol Blasts Out Samuel Clarks...

Dmitry Bivol Blasts Out Samuel Clarkson in 4th Round on ShoBox

21 hrs ago

The unbeaten Russian knocked down Samuel Clarkson three times and beat him by fourth-round technical knockout in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The 26-year-old Bivol , the interim WBA light heavyweight champion, drilled Clarkson with a short right hand that floored Clarkson around the midway mark of the fourth round at MGM National Harbor.

Chicago, IL

