DeGale Still Wants Revenge on Groves, Hopes To Fight Him
The IBF super middleweight champion revealed his plan to London's Daily Mail for Monday's editions. England's DeGale mentioned four opponents he would like to fight, though the only one that appears to be a realistic option for his June return is countryman George Groves, the only man to defeat DeGale as a pro.
