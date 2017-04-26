Death penalty bill - dead' - " Drilon
Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon declared yesterday that the controversial bill restoring death penalty in the country is "dead" in the Senate. Drilon is counting on 13 votes in the 24-member Senate to defeat the Upper House's pro-death penalty bloc led by boxing icon Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC