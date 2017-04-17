David Allen Off Liverpool Show; Title Clash Set on Brook-Spence
The Conisbrough heavyweight, 25, had been set to return to the ring this Saturday at Liverpool's ECHO Arena. But Allen, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, has secured a major title shot and wanted to focus on his sparring and training before the fight.
