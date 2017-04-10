Conor McGregor's Coach Says UFC Fight Possible Later this Year
No matter which way the wind blows when Conor McGregor fights next, it will have been at least the better part of a year before we've seen him compete. He hasn't fought since taking the UFC lightweight championship from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC