Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight on horizon, according to UFC's Dana White
UFC President Dana White said he was confident a proposed bout between Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. is on the horizon. White said he will meet with McGregor, UFC's biggest box office attraction, in New York soon after the fighter's girlfriend gives birth to their first child in May. White cautioned the fight was not close to a done deal.
Read more at Denver Post.
