Coach says Conor McGregor is already training for Floyd Mayweather fight
The mega-fight between Conor McGregor and boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather may not yet be booked, but the UFC lightweight champion is already working under the assumption that it will happen. McGregor's longtime head coach, John Kavanagh, revealed Wednesday that the team at SBG Ireland has already begun training for the blockbuster Mayweather bout.
