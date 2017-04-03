Christina Newland's "50 Best Boxing Movies of All Time": A Provocative List

On March 30, the online magazine Paste published Christina Newland's "The 50 Best Boxing Movies of All Time." Paste, which has been around in one form or another since 2002, is a lifestyle publication with a fetish for lists, e.g. the 42 best Bob Dylan songs, the 50 best romantic comedies on Netflix, the 50 most underrated craft breweries.

