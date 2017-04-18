Breaking BOXING: Cox signs deal with Matchroom Boxing

SWINDON boxer Jamie Cox is already eyeing up a world title shot after signing a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing. However, Cox who is undefeated in his 21 fights as a professional was soon snapped up as he penned a deal in Liverpool this afternoon ahead of Matchroom Boxing's show this evening, which sees Rocky Fielding take on John Ryder for the vacant British Super-Middleweight title.

