BoxingAldeguer aims to bring Filipino boxing to next level

Since the series' inception in 2010, Pinoy Pride has been responsible for the emergence of now-household names in Pinoy boxing such as two-division world champion and the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion Donnie "Ahas" Nietes, interim world champion Milan "El Metodico" Melindo, Rey "Boom Boom" Bautista, as well as up-and-coming stars such as Mark Magsayo, Albert Pagara, and many more. As the Pinoy Pride brand continues to grow, ALA Promotions president and CEO Michael Aldeguer wants boxing in the Philippines to grow along with it, and to do that, he believes that it's time to branch out and work with others in the business.

