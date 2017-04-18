Boxing: Noknoi beaten in Ioka's record-matching title win
Japan's Kazuto Ioka defended his WBA bantamweight crown for the fifth time on Sunday, winning a unanimous decision over Noknoi Sitthiprasert of Thailand. Ioka's victory against the second-ranked challenger equalled the Japanese record of 14 world title fight victories by Japan's Yoko Gushiken.
