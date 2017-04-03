Boxing: Klitschko ruling out Fury rematch

Daily Fantasy continues tonight and we've got some tips to help you make some cash in Wednesday's action After a shock defeat to Tyson Fury, Wladimir Klitschko has ruled out the prospect of stepping into the ring with him for a second time. Wladimir Klitschko's manager has dismissed any chance of the former heavyweight world champion having a rematch with Tyson Fury by stating "nobody wants that anymore".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.