Boxing: Joseph Parker v Anthony Joshua 'possible'
British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn claims a heavyweight match-up between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker is "very close" if Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 and Parker beats Hughie Fury on May 6. Joshua, the International Boxing Federation titleholder, and Klitschko, the former IBF, WBO and World Boxing Association champion, fight for the vacant WBA belt at London's Wembley Stadium. A total of 90,000 tickets are understood to have been sold for the latter fight alongside an expected million pay-per-view passes, courtesy of an exclusive deal with BSkyB.
