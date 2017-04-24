BOXING: Jordan Gill to make a return to the ring next month ahead of huge summer
The Chatteris fighter has been patiently waiting for an opportunity to announce his name on boxing's big stage but hasn't stepped through the ropes in over a year; his last outing - a commanding points victory over Chris Adaway - coming almost 14 months ago. The 22-year-old thought his drought was over back in February with a spot on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr's IBO World super middleweight title fight, only for his hopes to be dashed at the 11th hour due to time constraints .
