Boxing for Bradley - fighter donates ...

Boxing for Bradley - fighter donates purse to Bradley Lowery's cause

22 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

Professional boxer Jordan King from Hetton-le-Hole will donate his fight prize to Bradley Lowery's cause after his upcoming bout this weekend Undefeated super middleweight Jordan King from Hetton-le-Hole has decided to donate his fight purse from an upcoming match to Bradley Lowery's cause. Bradley Lowery's battle with childhood cancer neuroblastoma has touched the hearts of people across the North East, with thousands raised for pioneering treatment.

