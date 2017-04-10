Boxing: Anthony Joshua and Wladimir K...

Boxing: Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko demand neutral officials for showdown at Wembley

The promotional teams for Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko are demanding complete neutrality from both the referee and the three ringside judges for their heavyweight showdown at Wembley Stadium on April 29. The officials are expected to be announced late next week, or early in fight week. Joshua defends the International Boxing Federation crown for the third time, with the vacant World Boxing Association title also on the table for the winner.

