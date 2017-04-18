Boxer turned businessman: Mike Tyson launches a boxing academy in Dubai

Tyson will reveal more details at an international press conference at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai, on May 4. Global boxing icon Mike Tyson has announced that he has chosen Dubai for the official announcement of his new business venture, a franchise of fitness centres called the Mike Tyson Academy . Read more: Starting Your Business In Dubai: 8 Days, 8 Steps MTA, which is available globally, has already garnered international interest with academies looking to open in the Middle East, Australia, France, West Africa and China.

