Boxer Kelly Pavlik Takes Plea Deal In Pellet Gun Attack Case

Ex-boxing champ Kelly Pavlik worked out two plea deals in a single day, resolving charges relating to a pellet gun attack from 2015 and allegations of breaking and entering in 2011. As we previously reported ... the former WBO and WBC middleweight champ was charged with felony assault in 2015 after he shot a guy with a pellet gun.

