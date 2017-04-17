Boesel is Now Mandatory To Stieglitz;...

Boesel is Now Mandatory To Stieglitz; Johann Duhaupas Update

Erik Skoglund has relinquished his position as official challenger for EBU light heavyweight champ Robert Stieglitz last week and Dominic Boesel, reigning IBF I/C, WBA Con and WBA I/C champ, is the new official challenger. The EBU have set May 8 for purse bids but a showdown between these two SES stablemates is not likely.

