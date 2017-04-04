Bob Arum: Manny Pacquiao has signed t...

Bob Arum: Manny Pacquiao has signed to fight Jeff Horn on July 2 in Australia

Manny Pacquiao has signed a contract to defend his welterweight world title against Australia's Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, Pacquiao promoter Bob Arum said Tuesday as he waited for the deal's remaining points to become finalized. "We're slowly finishing up the deal to fight a people have agreed on essential points," Arum told The Times in a telephone interview from Washington.

