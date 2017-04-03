Bernard Dunne and former Irish rugby ...

Bernard Dunne and former Irish rugby coach Eddie O'Sullivan in battle for top boxing job

16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Bernard Dunne in attendance during the 2017 IABA Elite Boxing Championship finals in the National Stadium, Dublin. Photo: EA3in Noonan/Sportsfile The vacant High-Performance Director's job with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association looks set to be a heavyweight clash with former Irish rugby coach Eddie O'Sullivan and former world boxing champion Bernard Dunne heavily linked with the position.

