Bernard Dunne and former Irish rugby coach Eddie O'Sullivan in battle for top boxing job
Bernard Dunne in attendance during the 2017 IABA Elite Boxing Championship finals in the National Stadium, Dublin. Photo: EA3in Noonan/Sportsfile The vacant High-Performance Director's job with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association looks set to be a heavyweight clash with former Irish rugby coach Eddie O'Sullivan and former world boxing champion Bernard Dunne heavily linked with the position.
