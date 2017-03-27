Banku and Samir boxing showdown slated for August 6
The much awaited and the most publicized boxing bout between the current popular Crucial Weight boxer in Ghana Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku and Super Middleweight knockout artist Bastie Samir is finally slated for August 6, 2017 at the Bukom Boxing Arena. In an exclusive interview with Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Boxing Promotion Mr Alex Ntiamoah hinted that both boxers and their managers have agreed to sign contract for the bigger showdown boxing fans is being looking for in over two years on Tuesday April 4, 2017 to seal the deal for the August 6, date.
