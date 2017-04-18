Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight For Another 10 Years, Says Hearn
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport has revealed that IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wants to continue fighting for another ten years. Next Saturday night, April 29th, before a record crowd of 90,000 at Wembley, Joshua will face the former division ruler - Wladimir Klitschko.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC